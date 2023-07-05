Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $207.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

