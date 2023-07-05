Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Grows By 40.8%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

