Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
About Core One Labs
