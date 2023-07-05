Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Core One Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

