Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

