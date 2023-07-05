Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Grows By 41.4%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 734,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 364,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

