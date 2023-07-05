Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.21 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.