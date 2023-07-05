iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.