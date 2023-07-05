Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pineapple Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Pineapple Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pineapple Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

