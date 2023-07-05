HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 642.0 days.

Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HORIBA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

