Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 260,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Surmodics by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

