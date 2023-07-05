Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,085,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,427.0 days.

GXYEF opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

