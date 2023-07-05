KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 315,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

