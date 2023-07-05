Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.