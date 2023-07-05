Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

