Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.12.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

