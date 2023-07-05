Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,522.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

