Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,832 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.3 %

Alteryx stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

