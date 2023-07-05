Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

