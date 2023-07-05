Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDYFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

