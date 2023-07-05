Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,420.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

KMPR opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -27.68%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.