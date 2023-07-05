Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.