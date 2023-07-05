Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

