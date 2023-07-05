BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after buying an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,023,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.46 million, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.