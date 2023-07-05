Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

