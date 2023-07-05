5,522 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,307,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,698,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,307,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,698,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,125 shares of company stock worth $33,374,922 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FROG opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

