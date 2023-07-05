Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 6,220 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

