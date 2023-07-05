Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $7,035,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 174,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $4,988,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

