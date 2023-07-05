Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. TheStreet downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

