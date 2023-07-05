Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Trims Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after acquiring an additional 691,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 9,441,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 260,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.37%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

