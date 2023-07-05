14,386 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Folketrygdfondet purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $69,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $2,247,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.1 %

BORR opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.22.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.