Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,484,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 506,181 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

