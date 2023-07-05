3,473 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

AMK opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

