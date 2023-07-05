Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Orion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Orion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Orion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Orion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion Stock Up 2.7 %

Orion stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.59. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.19%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.