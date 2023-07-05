Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $110,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SM opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.