Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlanticus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

About Atlanticus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

