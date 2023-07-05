Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 9.9 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

