Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 964,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 3.7 %

ARBK opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $14,995,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARBK. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

