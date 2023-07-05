Morgan Stanley Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.