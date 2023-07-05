StockNews.com Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXC opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Exelon by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 192,025 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

