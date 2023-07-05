Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $129.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $95.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.