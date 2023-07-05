Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 4,283.40

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,283.40 ($54.36).

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($63.68) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.50) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.84) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,277 ($54.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,485 ($44.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,571 ($58.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,238.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,203.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,361.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

