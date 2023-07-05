Analysts Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$29.72

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.63.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.07 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.5853909 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

