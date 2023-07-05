Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $34.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.94 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

