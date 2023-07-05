SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) vs. Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Financial Contrast

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 18.68% 9.89% 0.90% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SB Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $62.80 million 1.39 $12.52 million $1.72 7.35 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $0.83 10.12

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards; and digital banking, treasury, wealth management, and financial planning services. It has branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

