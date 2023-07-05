Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

