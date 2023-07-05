The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

