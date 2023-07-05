Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $178.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.60.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

GPC stock opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 656,655 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

