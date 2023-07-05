Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$29.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.32.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.27 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4866008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.