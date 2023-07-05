Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.40. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.49.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 101,374 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth $13,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

