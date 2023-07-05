Contrasting Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF) & Its Competitors

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1115 3405 3141 15 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.32%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A 1.52 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $2.26 billion $631.26 million 250.18

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 34.28% 10.23% 0.96%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte peers beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

