Critical Analysis: voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) vs. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) and Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

voxeljet has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for voxeljet and Kornit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kornit Digital 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

voxeljet currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Kornit Digital has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given voxeljet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Kornit Digital.

1.4% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares voxeljet and Kornit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.33 million 0.55 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.28 Kornit Digital $271.52 million 5.35 -$79.07 million ($1.86) -15.65

voxeljet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than voxeljet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Kornit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61% Kornit Digital -39.32% -7.68% -6.91%

Summary

Kornit Digital beats voxeljet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet



voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Kornit Digital



Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. Its products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

